Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,722,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,496,000 after buying an additional 467,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after buying an additional 398,618 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $170.01. 1,371,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

