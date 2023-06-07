Savant Capital LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,539,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 874,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

