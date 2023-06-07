Savant Capital LLC Buys 154 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. 683,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

