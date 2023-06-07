Savant Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1,406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 266,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.