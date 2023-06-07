Savant Capital LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,716. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

