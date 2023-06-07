Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $138.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

