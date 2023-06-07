Savant Capital LLC Sells 10,035 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. 244,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

