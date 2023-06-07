Savant Capital LLC Sells 9,913 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,965. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $429.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

