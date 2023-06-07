Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV remained flat at $64.69 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,172. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $789.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.