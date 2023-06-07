SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20,788.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $226.68. The stock had a trading volume of 244,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,446. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $218.61 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

