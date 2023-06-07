Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,355. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

