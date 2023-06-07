Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,844. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.89 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.