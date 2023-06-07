Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXUSU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.