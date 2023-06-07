Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTNU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTNU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000.

PLTNU stock remained flat at $10.47 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

