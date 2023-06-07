Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.42. 309,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.91. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

