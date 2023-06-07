Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

