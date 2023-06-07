Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOCNU remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

