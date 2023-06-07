Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,518 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Profile

NYSE:BCS remained flat at $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

