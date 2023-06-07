Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

