Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 1,465,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

