Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 22.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,845,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 370,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

