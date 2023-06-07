Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,774,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331,791 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 6.4% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.50% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,779,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,948,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,045,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. 733,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,496. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

