Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $195.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.62.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,924 shares of company stock valued at $30,559,184 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,065,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Seagen by 76.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after buying an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Seagen by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after buying an additional 548,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.