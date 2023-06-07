Seeyond Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Seeyond raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,408,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at $9,037,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,870. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $224.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

