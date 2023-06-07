Seeyond Buys 505 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

NYSE PEAK opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.