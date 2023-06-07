Seeyond Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Booking by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in Booking by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Booking by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,049,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,708.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,636.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,404.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,765.52.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.