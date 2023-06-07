Seeyond Has $935,000 Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

