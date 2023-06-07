Seeyond Has $962,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Seeyond grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $221.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.26 and a 200-day moving average of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.47.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

