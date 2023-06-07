Seeyond Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

