Seeyond Sells 1,632 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

