Seeyond Sells 261 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Seeyond lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 932.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

