Seeyond Sells 5,827 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Seeyond cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 361.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,077,000 after acquiring an additional 255,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

