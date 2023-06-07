Seeyond Trims Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $204.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $287.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

