Seeyond Trims Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Seeyond decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Edison International were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Edison International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Citigroup raised their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

