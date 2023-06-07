SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 21,697 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.1 %

SentinelOne stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,558,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.