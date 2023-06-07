Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Shares Down 1.8%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 10,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The stock has a market cap of $98.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 12,891.82%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 787.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,789,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,438 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

