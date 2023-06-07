Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) rose 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.
Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
