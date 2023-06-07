ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Trading Down 5.8%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.39 and last traded at $42.42. 161,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 248,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.30%.

In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,295 shares of company stock worth $514,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

