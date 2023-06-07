SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 2.5%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.11. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
