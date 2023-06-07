SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 2.5%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.11. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

