Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.33. 66,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,287. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.74 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The firm has a market cap of C$766.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.