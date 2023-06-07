Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Increased by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

