Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $1.85 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.85 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 107.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SPG opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,895,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,129,000 after acquiring an additional 74,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

