Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 3,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

