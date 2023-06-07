Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smartsheet Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of SMAR traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 4,044,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,075. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

