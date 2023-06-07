Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Smartsheet Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of SMAR traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 4,044,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,075. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
