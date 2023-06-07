Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $228.00 million-$231.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.09 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,044,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,075. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.04. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 707.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.