Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $228.00 million-$231.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.09 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,044,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,075. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.04. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 707.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

