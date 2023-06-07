Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $228-231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.38 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.

NYSE SMAR traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 3,685,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.04. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

