Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 366 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.93. 6,112,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

