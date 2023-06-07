Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 58 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after buying an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.34. The stock has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LLY. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

