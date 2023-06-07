Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 7,845 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

SCHD traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,023. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

