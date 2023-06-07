Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,278,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $212.31. The company had a trading volume of 473,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,573. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.